Dali Exotic dishes by ludwigsdiana
Dali Exotic dishes

found in Index 1 of the book. I am sparing you the paintings of the food as they are not very appetising. There are a few hundred sketches and paintings of which I need to choose 30, not an easy task.

I don't know why Picasso's name is in the painting though.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski
That one wild photo
April 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Dali has a crazy way of showing things.
April 5th, 2025  
Kathy A
Maybe that’s his weird portrait of Picasso
April 5th, 2025  
