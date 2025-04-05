Sign up
Photo 1288
Dali Exotic dishes
found in Index 1 of the book. I am sparing you the paintings of the food as they are not very appetising. There are a few hundred sketches and paintings of which I need to choose 30, not an easy task.
I don't know why Picasso's name is in the painting though.
5th April 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
That one wild photo
April 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Dali has a crazy way of showing things.
April 5th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Maybe that’s his weird portrait of Picasso
April 5th, 2025
