Dali First Course by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1292

Dali First Course

Index 3. This painting is a bit more appropriate for a cook book than some of the sketches.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Interesting take on the first course.
April 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
@marlboromaam The tables look so much better that what he sketched ;-)
April 9th, 2025  
katy ace
Much less jarring than some he has painted but still edgy
April 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
