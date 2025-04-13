Previous
Dali 12 Meats Index 4 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1295

Dali 12 Meats Index 4

Index 4. I forgot to post this yesterday :-(
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
katy
I like it as a line drawing. He definitely has a weird imagination though.
April 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Sublime and ridiculous come to mind when I see Dali prints.
April 13th, 2025  
Mags
Very cool one!
April 13th, 2025  
