Dali Fish and Shellfish by ludwigsdiana
Dali Fish and Shellfish

Index 6. This is actually a very beautiful painting, it's hard to take a photo of this glossy page.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Elisa Smith ace
I had to stop and take another look at what the yabbies were intently looking at ;)
April 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely capture and colors
April 15th, 2025  
