Photo 1300
Dali Game and Poultry
Index 7. I rather like the details in this painting, except the flying children. Also not the symmetry of the red picture on the golden crown/heart. I wonder if the insert is a portrait of Gala?
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
30-shots2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the vibrant colors. Most of it is so symmetrical, I have to wonder if the non-symmetrical red part was an after thought or done by someone else.
April 17th, 2025
vaidas
ace
Colourful.
April 17th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Delightful with those vibrant colours
April 17th, 2025
