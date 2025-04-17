Previous
Dali Game and Poultry by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1300

Dali Game and Poultry

Index 7. I rather like the details in this painting, except the flying children. Also not the symmetry of the red picture on the golden crown/heart. I wonder if the insert is a portrait of Gala?
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Shutterbug ace
I love the vibrant colors. Most of it is so symmetrical, I have to wonder if the non-symmetrical red part was an after thought or done by someone else.
April 17th, 2025  
vaidas ace
Colourful.
April 17th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delightful with those vibrant colours
April 17th, 2025  
