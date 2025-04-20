Previous
Dali Vegetables by ludwigsdiana
Dali Vegetables

Index 9. Maybe the mice are being chased out of the vegetable patch, I have no idea why the naked woman is on the bottom ;-)
Diana

katy ace
It’s so difficult to know what to look at first! One could spend a large amount of time just discovering everything in the drawing
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I wonder what he writes about… with his art…
April 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Fascinating.
April 20th, 2025  
