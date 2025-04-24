Previous
Dali desserts Index 11. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1307

Dali desserts Index 11.

Index 11. I love the platter and the ducks.
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Diana

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Now this one is fun to look at- and even edible and entertaining with the ducks in on the dish.
April 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
I think it looks more appetizing in black and white than it would in colour.
April 24th, 2025  
