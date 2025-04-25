Previous
Dali Desserts Index 11. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1308

Dali Desserts Index 11.

Index 11. I don't eat those peas ;-)
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
358% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
That looks like my brain😀 so much to see here
April 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Another interesting image!
April 25th, 2025  
katy ace
Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that peas were part of a dessert! This is a really colorful image
April 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Now, I like peas- and carrots- but there is really no way I would consider them dessert or combine them with shortbread cookies (biscuits)! But it's an interesting picture to look at.
April 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact