Photo 1312
Dali Hors-d'oeuvre Index 12. Just look at all those little details, I wonder what was on his mind!
Index 12.
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
30-shots2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He has a lot going on in his mind, I especially like the duck
April 29th, 2025
Lin
ace
Awesome!
April 29th, 2025
