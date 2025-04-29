Previous
Dali Hors-d'oeuvre Index 12. Just look at all those little details, I wonder what was on his mind! by ludwigsdiana
Dali Hors-d'oeuvre Index 12. Just look at all those little details, I wonder what was on his mind!

Index 12.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
He has a lot going on in his mind, I especially like the duck
April 29th, 2025  
Lin ace
Awesome!
April 29th, 2025  
