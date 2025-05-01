Sign up
Previous
Photo 1314
Clouds
taken with my phone the last few days on the way to gym and unedited. That heavy load coming down the Hottentots Holland mountains, is very nasty wind! The Helderberg in the foreground.
I have no idea what to post in this album, so some clouds over the weekend till I make up my mind.
1st May 2025
1st May 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Joan Robillard
ace
Beauriful
May 1st, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
Oh my.......those clouds are just wonderful.
May 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Love the wide-open-space in this shot
May 1st, 2025
