More clouds

with the Meerlust dam in the foreground and Helderberg in the background. Taken from the sidewalk opposite our estate.

Another unedited shot taken with my phone.
2nd May 2025

Diana

Michelle
Lovely capture
May 2nd, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely cloudscape
May 2nd, 2025  
