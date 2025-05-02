Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
More clouds
with the Meerlust dam in the foreground and Helderberg in the background. Taken from the sidewalk opposite our estate.
Another unedited shot taken with my phone.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
clouds-helderberg
Michelle
Lovely capture
May 2nd, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely cloudscape
May 2nd, 2025
