Fairview Goat Tower by ludwigsdiana
Fairview Goat Tower

A few years ago, one of our members introduced us to an app called Nighcafe. For a while, it was quite hyped, and I enjoyed it.

I tried for a long while now to find the basic photo painting as they have gone Ai which I did not want.

I sent them an email asking what happened to the old style. I received a mail about where to find it.

I decided to give it a go again, and this goat has been chosen. As from tomorrow I will post a few of the favourite paintings.

In case someone is interested the link is here https://creator.nightcafe.studio/create/style-transfer
