Photo 1318
Fairview Goat Tower
A few years ago, one of our members introduced us to an app called Nighcafe. For a while, it was quite hyped, and I enjoyed it.
I tried for a long while now to find the basic photo painting as they have gone Ai which I did not want.
I sent them an email asking what happened to the old style. I received a mail about where to find it.
I decided to give it a go again, and this goat has been chosen. As from tomorrow I will post a few of the favourite paintings.
In case someone is interested the link is here
https://creator.nightcafe.studio/create/style-transfer
5th May 2025
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
