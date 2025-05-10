Previous
Nightcafe Dishes and Fruit, Matisse by ludwigsdiana
Nightcafe Dishes and Fruit, Matisse

Something a bit colourful on this dreary grey day.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
These all look so lovely, I do like the color
May 10th, 2025  
