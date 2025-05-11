Previous
Nightcafe Starry Night by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1324

Nightcafe Starry Night

I always love seeing this, as there is a wonderful song that I love which it reminds me of. It is a tribute to Vincent Van Gogh and often gives me a lump in my throat.

Listen and see here https://youtu.be/oxHnRfhDmrk?si=B7k5fRo4ma5_YSUh
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Renee Salamon ace
Perfect background setting for your friend
May 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A very poignant link
May 11th, 2025  
