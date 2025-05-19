Golden Eye

a wonderful private little movie theatre. Friends told us about it, which has been existing for years and we had never heard of it before.



The owner is a retired gallery owner and art restorator who loves James Bond and movies in general.



He decided to build a movie theatre on his property for his friends and anyone else interested.



Last week we gave it a try and were totally amazed at what he created. There is not one James Bond poster that he does not have, no matter in which language.



More about it during the rest of the week.