The Bar by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1333

The Bar

with all the James Bond paraphernalia behind the glass window on top. The very top has a row of martini glasses, and a big one on the counter.

The entrance to the theatre is through that door straight ahead.

There is also a weekly menu with two options at a very reasonable price. One can bring wine or buy drinks at the bar.

Food is served at 6pm and the movie starts at 7pm, all very well organised. A very cosy setting with an open fire now during the winter months.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
365% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love this as a big Bond fan myself!
May 20th, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
I'm a Bond fan too!
May 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting place for Bond fans and a curiosity for those not.
May 20th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice shot and fun concept. I am a big fan of the Vesper Martini, one of Bond's favorite drinks! ;)
May 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
The cars were amazing… I loved ‘Bond’ movies…
Do you remember the ‘milk tray advert’? I’m a dreamer…
May 20th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Great composition and cosy looking for sure.
May 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
This is so unique
May 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
