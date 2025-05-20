Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1333
The Bar
with all the James Bond paraphernalia behind the glass window on top. The very top has a row of martini glasses, and a big one on the counter.
The entrance to the theatre is through that door straight ahead.
There is also a weekly menu with two options at a very reasonable price. One can bring wine or buy drinks at the bar.
Food is served at 6pm and the movie starts at 7pm, all very well organised. A very cosy setting with an open fire now during the winter months.
20th May 2025
20th May 25
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10490
photos
282
followers
161
following
365% complete
View this month »
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
Latest from all albums
3056
3050
3048
1332
1333
3057
3049
3051
Photo Details
Views
22
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
golden-eye
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love this as a big Bond fan myself!
May 20th, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
I'm a Bond fan too!
May 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting place for Bond fans and a curiosity for those not.
May 20th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot and fun concept. I am a big fan of the Vesper Martini, one of Bond's favorite drinks! ;)
May 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
The cars were amazing… I loved ‘Bond’ movies…
Do you remember the ‘milk tray advert’? I’m a dreamer…
May 20th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
Great composition and cosy looking for sure.
May 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
This is so unique
May 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Do you remember the ‘milk tray advert’? I’m a dreamer…