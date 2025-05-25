Previous
The view from the parking lot by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1338

The view from the parking lot

I snuck out after the meal and before the movie started. It was a beautiful evening.

Table Mountain barely visible over the treetops.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
