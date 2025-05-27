Previous
From the parking lot by ludwigsdiana
From the parking lot

a lovely view of False Bay, which was unfortunately very hazy. I tried dehaze, but it went too blue.

My laptop is still not okay, although I took it to a technician yesterday. He said it was fine, but there are still many hiccups.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
A lovely view!
May 27th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks like a beautiful view.
May 27th, 2025  
