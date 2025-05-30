Previous
A whole new world by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1343

A whole new world

once you have climbed the steps from the parking lot to the next level. My photo doesn't do it justice; it's huge.

30th May 2025 30th May 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! That pool looks so welcoming and refreshing.
May 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
You're in heaven, Wonderful beauty
May 30th, 2025  
Brian ace
Wow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 30th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
How beautiful. Wonderful capture of perfection...
May 30th, 2025  
Pat
What a lovely sight for you as you came up the stairs. Such a delightful place.
May 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Breathtaking
May 30th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
It looks like a mansion from Hollywood. Living in style.
May 30th, 2025  
katy ace
It looks absolutely gorgeous! This type of opulence is so difficult for me to imagine
May 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply idyllic ! fav
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact