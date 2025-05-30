Sign up
Previous
Photo 1343
A whole new world
once you have climbed the steps from the parking lot to the next level. My photo doesn't do it justice; it's huge.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
9
6
Mags
ace
Wow! That pool looks so welcoming and refreshing.
May 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
You're in heaven, Wonderful beauty
May 30th, 2025
Brian
ace
Wow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
May 30th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
How beautiful. Wonderful capture of perfection...
May 30th, 2025
Pat
What a lovely sight for you as you came up the stairs. Such a delightful place.
May 30th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Breathtaking
May 30th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
It looks like a mansion from Hollywood. Living in style.
May 30th, 2025
katy
ace
It looks absolutely gorgeous! This type of opulence is so difficult for me to imagine
May 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply idyllic ! fav
May 30th, 2025
