Previous
Photo 1352
The best after a workout.
Chill and relax with a fabulous and healthy smoothie. Kauai is a famous brand here in SA for healthy foods and drinks.
Sorry for my absence at times, but Katja is my priority atm. She leaves on Tuesday morning, and everything will return to normal.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
6
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10566
photos
282
followers
162
following
370% complete
View this month »
gym
Desi
Great shot with the glass reflections. Of course Katja is your priority. The time with her is so short and precious
June 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Enjoy this special time… Great photo
June 8th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
enjoy Katja!
June 8th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
I like this series through glass. Have a wonderful time with Katja.
June 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture...Have a great time!
June 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections. Good that you are spending time with Katja.
June 8th, 2025
