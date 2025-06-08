Previous
The best after a workout. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1352

The best after a workout.

Chill and relax with a fabulous and healthy smoothie. Kauai is a famous brand here in SA for healthy foods and drinks.

Sorry for my absence at times, but Katja is my priority atm. She leaves on Tuesday morning, and everything will return to normal.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
Great shot with the glass reflections. Of course Katja is your priority. The time with her is so short and precious
June 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Enjoy this special time… Great photo
June 8th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
enjoy Katja!
June 8th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
I like this series through glass. Have a wonderful time with Katja.
June 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture...Have a great time!
June 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections. Good that you are spending time with Katja.
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact