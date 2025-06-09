Previous
Window reflections by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1353

Window reflections

taken through the window of a tobacco/mens shop.

PS brought out a new programe to delete reflections in windows. It is quite unbelievable, see tomorrow's post. It only works in camera raw.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
June 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Cool figurines!
June 9th, 2025  
katy ace
Such an interesting results
June 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow….
June 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact