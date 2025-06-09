Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1353
Window reflections
taken through the window of a tobacco/mens shop.
PS brought out a new programe to delete reflections in windows. It is quite unbelievable, see tomorrow's post. It only works in camera raw.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10570
photos
282
followers
162
following
370% complete
View this month »
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
Latest from all albums
3076
3070
3068
1352
3071
3069
1353
3077
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
June 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Cool figurines!
June 9th, 2025
katy
ace
Such an interesting results
June 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow….
June 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close