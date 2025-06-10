Previous
Same shot as yesterday by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1354

Same shot as yesterday

with reflections removed in PS. No other editing at all.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact