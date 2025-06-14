Sign up
Photo 1358
They are still blooming!
I got my corrupted sd card back today without success.
I am googling and still hope I find a programme that can recover at least some of the photos. I am beside myself :-(
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10590
photos
280
followers
162
following
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
3073
3075
1357
3081
1358
3082
3076
3074
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Tags
double-exposure
Zilli~
ace
What disappointment. Delightful image!
June 14th, 2025
