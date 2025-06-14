Previous
They are still blooming! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1358

They are still blooming!

I got my corrupted sd card back today without success.

I am googling and still hope I find a programme that can recover at least some of the photos. I am beside myself :-(
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
What disappointment. Delightful image!
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact