Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1359
Adene's flowers
in the mall. They come from a flower farm in the countryside about 2 hours away from us.
She has a stall with a refrigerated section and baskets of so many varieties of gorgeous flowers, which I have not seen before.
If anyone is interested in taking a look
https://www.adeneflowers.co.za/
Scroll through to the last picture of gorgeousness.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10594
photos
280
followers
162
following
372% complete
View this month »
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
Latest from all albums
1358
3082
3076
3074
3077
3075
1359
3083
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-double-exposure
Dixie Goode
ace
This must be a picture through the glass door of the refrigerator. It’s a lovely capture.
June 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
@pandorasecho
No Dixie, a sneaky double exposure ;-)
June 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very nice! It turned out so pretty!
June 15th, 2025
Linda Godwin
You are getting very creative with the double exposure effects.
June 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Clever you… it’s lovely
June 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close