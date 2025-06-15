Previous
Adene's flowers by ludwigsdiana
Adene's flowers

in the mall. They come from a flower farm in the countryside about 2 hours away from us.

She has a stall with a refrigerated section and baskets of so many varieties of gorgeous flowers, which I have not seen before.

If anyone is interested in taking a look https://www.adeneflowers.co.za/
Scroll through to the last picture of gorgeousness.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Dixie Goode ace
This must be a picture through the glass door of the refrigerator. It’s a lovely capture.
June 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
@pandorasecho No Dixie, a sneaky double exposure ;-)
June 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very nice! It turned out so pretty!
June 15th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
You are getting very creative with the double exposure effects.
June 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Clever you… it’s lovely
June 15th, 2025  
