On the way to first Tee. by ludwigsdiana
On the way to first Tee.

It is a fairly long course and mostly very windy. Quite amazing how many of those in golf carts are younger guys.

Harry (hubby), who just turned 80, still walks the 18 holes 3-4x a week.
Diana

LManning (Laura) ace
I love what the light did in this one! Good for Harry - he'll live longer and healthier than they will.
June 19th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
June 19th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Well done Harry! I am 3 years younger but I have to ride now owing to bad knees. I miss the walk. Keep it up Harry, as long as you can.
June 19th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture...Keep moving...it is key to stay mobile as we get on in years :).
June 19th, 2025  
