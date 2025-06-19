Sign up
Photo 1363
On the way to first Tee.
It is a fairly long course and mostly very windy. Quite amazing how many of those in golf carts are younger guys.
Harry (hubby), who just turned 80, still walks the 18 holes 3-4x a week.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
4
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love what the light did in this one! Good for Harry - he'll live longer and healthier than they will.
June 19th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
June 19th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Well done Harry! I am 3 years younger but I have to ride now owing to bad knees. I miss the walk. Keep it up Harry, as long as you can.
June 19th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture...Keep moving...it is key to stay mobile as we get on in years :).
June 19th, 2025
