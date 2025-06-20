Sign up
Previous
Photo 1364
The starter hut
with the Hottentots Holland mountains as a backdrop.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
strand-golf-icm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool ICM shot.
June 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool!
June 20th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sorry if I pass on by some of the ICMs but the effect messes with my head but great effect nonetheless.
June 20th, 2025
