Early morning by ludwigsdiana
Early morning

when I dropped Harry off at the golf club. The idea of doing icm's, came to me as he kept me waiting too long when I picked him up.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
A heavenly capture with the light.
June 22nd, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
What a beautiful capture of this dramatic sky!
June 22nd, 2025  
Lisa Brown ace
Very relaxing way to start the day. Beautiful
June 22nd, 2025  
