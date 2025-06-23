Previous
The new kid on the block by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1367

The new kid on the block

We have a new Ram to keep the bloodline clear. He is still pretty young, but has already got the most beautiful horns.

I am so happy that he decided to spend a few days in our olive grove. Grey and wet here, but he does not seem to mind.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
374% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact