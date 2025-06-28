Previous
anigif of the chase by ludwigsdiana
anigif of the chase

I was standing at one of the dams last week taking pics of the geese. Suddenly this new ram (arrived the day before) appeared out of nowhere! He was being chased by the dominant resident ram.

As I had my settings on high speed continuous, I just held the camera and tried to follow him. He was looking very distressed and I felt so sorry for him :-(
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Zilli~ ace
Poor baby
June 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fantastic!
June 28th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Hope he settles in!
June 28th, 2025  
Allison Maltese ace
Ah, hope it ended okay for the springbuck. Nice sequence in any case.
June 28th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Great effect. I hope everything went well for him!
June 28th, 2025  
