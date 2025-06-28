Sign up
Previous
Photo 1371
anigif of the chase
I was standing at one of the dams last week taking pics of the geese. Suddenly this new ram (arrived the day before) appeared out of nowhere! He was being chased by the dominant resident ram.
As I had my settings on high speed continuous, I just held the camera and tried to follow him. He was looking very distressed and I felt so sorry for him :-(
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10645
photos
280
followers
162
following
Tags
springbuck-estate
Zilli~
ace
Poor baby
June 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic!
June 28th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Hope he settles in!
June 28th, 2025
Allison Maltese
ace
Ah, hope it ended okay for the springbuck. Nice sequence in any case.
June 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Great effect. I hope everything went well for him!
June 28th, 2025
