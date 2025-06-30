Previous
He leapt right through the sour figs by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1373

He leapt right through the sour figs

at high speed past me! The poor buck was panicking and obviously stressed.

I found out a day after his time here in the olive grove, that the resident dominant young ram attacked him again.

Unfortunately, he died of his wounds. I am so heartbroken 💔
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
What a super shot! I could not have done near as well.
June 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
So sad. Lovely shot
June 30th, 2025  
