Previous
Photo 1373
He leapt right through the sour figs
at high speed past me! The poor buck was panicking and obviously stressed.
I found out a day after his time here in the olive grove, that the resident dominant young ram attacked him again.
Unfortunately, he died of his wounds. I am so heartbroken 💔
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
2
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10653
photos
280
followers
162
following
376% complete
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
3091
1372
3097
3089
3092
3090
1373
3098
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
Extras
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
new-springbuck-ram
Mags
ace
What a super shot! I could not have done near as well.
June 30th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So sad. Lovely shot
June 30th, 2025
