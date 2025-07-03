Previous
After the storm by ludwigsdiana
After the storm

which brought torrential rain and a dark sky for two days. This beautiful rainbow appeared in the early evening after day two. Taken from our patio.

In the meantime, our olive trees have been cut back, which gives us a better view of the olive grove.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beverley ace
Stunning rainbow… such a beautiful welcome view for you…
July 3rd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Wow what a dramatic shot!
July 3rd, 2025  
