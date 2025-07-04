Previous
A major crossing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1377

A major crossing

of 2 four lane roads about 1Km from the entrance to our estate.

We were standing at the traffic lights and I quickly took some shots with my cell. This was the best, but I clipped the top and had to add a part of the street name.

The guy in the yellow raincoat is taking care of the herd. Not a strange sight here at all, even along our national highway, they roam and graze.
Mags ace
What a neat sight with the cattle in the curve!
July 4th, 2025  
