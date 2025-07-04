Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1377
A major crossing
of 2 four lane roads about 1Km from the entrance to our estate.
We were standing at the traffic lights and I quickly took some shots with my cell. This was the best, but I clipped the top and had to add a part of the street name.
The guy in the yellow raincoat is taking care of the herd. Not a strange sight here at all, even along our national highway, they roam and graze.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10669
photos
279
followers
163
following
377% complete
View this month »
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
Latest from all albums
3095
3093
3101
1376
3096
3094
1377
3102
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle-crossing
Mags
ace
What a neat sight with the cattle in the curve!
July 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close