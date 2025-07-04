A major crossing

of 2 four lane roads about 1Km from the entrance to our estate.



We were standing at the traffic lights and I quickly took some shots with my cell. This was the best, but I clipped the top and had to add a part of the street name.



The guy in the yellow raincoat is taking care of the herd. Not a strange sight here at all, even along our national highway, they roam and graze.