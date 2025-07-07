Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1380
Searching for Autumn colours
which is very hard to find here. The trees either stay green or leaves turn brown and fall off.
There were very few places I could look this year due to all the rain we have had.
The few red leaves I did find, were taken end of May.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10681
photos
279
followers
163
following
378% complete
View this month »
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
Latest from all albums
3098
3096
3104
1379
3105
1380
3099
3097
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
6
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
Babs
ace
What a beautiful tree
July 7th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
That's a lovely tree
July 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
They are a lovely colour
July 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and tree!
July 7th, 2025
katy
ace
These leaves look lovely! We have a similar situation here in the fall. We seldom get the temperature extremes needed for colorful foliage.
July 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colour.
July 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close