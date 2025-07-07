Previous
Searching for Autumn colours by ludwigsdiana
Searching for Autumn colours

which is very hard to find here. The trees either stay green or leaves turn brown and fall off.

There were very few places I could look this year due to all the rain we have had.

The few red leaves I did find, were taken end of May.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Babs ace
What a beautiful tree
July 7th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
That's a lovely tree
July 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
They are a lovely colour
July 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful color and tree!
July 7th, 2025  
katy ace
These leaves look lovely! We have a similar situation here in the fall. We seldom get the temperature extremes needed for colorful foliage.
July 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour.
July 7th, 2025  
