Photo 1384
The last of the sweetgum colours.
I went to take a look yesterday, and the trees are just about bare or brown.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10697
photos
280
followers
163
following
379% complete
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
3100
1383
3108
3102
1384
3109
3103
3101
Tags
autumn-sweetgum
narayani
ace
Lovely red
July 11th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful colors
July 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice one!
July 11th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors.
July 11th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely and rich
July 11th, 2025
