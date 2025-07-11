Previous
The last of the sweetgum colours. by ludwigsdiana
The last of the sweetgum colours.

I went to take a look yesterday, and the trees are just about bare or brown.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
Lovely red
July 11th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful colors
July 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice one!
July 11th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors.
July 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely and rich
July 11th, 2025  
