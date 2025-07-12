Previous
A wonderful surprise by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1385

A wonderful surprise

en route to friends who have just moved to another suburb. A most beautiful scene with autumn colours.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Zilli~ ace
Delightful combination of colors
July 12th, 2025  
