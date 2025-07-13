Sign up
Photo 1386
Early evening
On our way home, I made hubby stop again. It was just such a peaceful setting, and the colours were lovely.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
autumn-dam
Zilli~
ace
So lovely…
July 13th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
What a beautiful scene and sky fav!
July 13th, 2025
