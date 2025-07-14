Previous
Autumn in a vineyard by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1387

Autumn in a vineyard

early morning on a beautiful, warm day.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
A beautiful landscape and sun flare!
July 14th, 2025  
Sylvia ace
Lovely landscape, great sun burst!
July 14th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
So nice live the sunshine
July 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot, sunburst and light
July 14th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
Beautiful scene and capture.
July 14th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Superb with the sunburst!
July 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding sun rays
July 14th, 2025  
