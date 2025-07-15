Previous
Autumn in a vineyard by ludwigsdiana
Autumn in a vineyard

taken early June, before all the leaves fell off.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Corinne C ace
Wonderful warm tones
July 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely autumnal colours.
July 15th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Interesting
July 15th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great PoV and colour
July 15th, 2025  
