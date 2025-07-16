Previous
A covered pergola by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1389

A covered pergola

with a beautiful and colourful vine.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
Oh so lovely! Very colorful.
July 16th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so wonderful !
July 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Soo lovely
July 16th, 2025  
