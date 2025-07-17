Sign up
Previous
Photo 1390
A closer look at the pergola
covered in the colourful leaves of the grapevine.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
3
0
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
1390
Latest from all albums
1389
3114
3108
3106
1390
3115
3109
3107
Views
18
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Privacy
Public
Tags
autumn-vredenheim
Susan Wakely
A lovely covering.
July 17th, 2025
Dixie Goode
I lived with one of these for a year. It was so nice. I love your photo.
July 17th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
So pretty.
July 17th, 2025
