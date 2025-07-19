Previous
Blooming very early this year! by ludwigsdiana
Blooming very early this year!

I was surprised a few days ago to see this tree already blooming, it is a good few weeks too early.

This morning we had breakfast early and it was a cold 6 degrees C. I just got back from gym at 2 pm, we have gorgeous sunny weather with 20 degrees C.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Mags ace
Lovely splashes of red!
July 19th, 2025  
katy ace
It looks so pretty especially in this light!

What is the white line in the distance? It makes me think of snow capped mountains, but surely it is not.
July 19th, 2025  
