Workers in the vineyard by ludwigsdiana
Workers in the vineyard

clipping the long leftover branches and twigs. I was on my way to the dentist on Wednesday when I spotted this lovely scene.

Part of False Bay and the Hottentots Holland mountains in the background.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Diana

Beverley ace
Those mountains are breathtakingly beautiful. Nice to see some workers…
July 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
What an amazing view!
July 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
What a fantastic composition...super leading lines. A beautiful scene.
July 20th, 2025  
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, amazing view. Great capture
July 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
