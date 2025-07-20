Sign up
Previous
Photo 1393
Workers in the vineyard
clipping the long leftover branches and twigs. I was on my way to the dentist on Wednesday when I spotted this lovely scene.
Part of False Bay and the Hottentots Holland mountains in the background.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
autumn-vineyard-false-bay
Beverley
ace
Those mountains are breathtakingly beautiful. Nice to see some workers…
July 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
What an amazing view!
July 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
What a fantastic composition...super leading lines. A beautiful scene.
July 20th, 2025
Steve Chappell
ace
Wow, amazing view. Great capture
July 20th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot.
July 20th, 2025
