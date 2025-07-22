Sign up
Photo 1395
Estate flowers 2
Aloe being a native plant and waterwise, means that everyone has some in their garden or on the verges. There are +-155species of aloe here in SA.
22nd July 2025
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
de-wijnlanden
Zilli~
ace
So colourful
July 23rd, 2025
katy
ace
These are gorgeous! I can't believe there's that many different kinds
July 23rd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely architectural type plants
July 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Soo beautiful to have close by…
July 23rd, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Oh beautiful
July 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful plants and so different.
July 23rd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely.
July 23rd, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
How wonderful!
July 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 23rd, 2025
