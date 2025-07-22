Previous
Next
Estate flowers 2 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1395

Estate flowers 2

Aloe being a native plant and waterwise, means that everyone has some in their garden or on the verges. There are +-155species of aloe here in SA.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
So colourful
July 23rd, 2025  
katy ace
These are gorgeous! I can’t believe there’s that many different kinds
July 23rd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely architectural type plants
July 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful to have close by…
July 23rd, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Oh beautiful
July 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful plants and so different.
July 23rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So lovely.
July 23rd, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
How wonderful!
July 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact