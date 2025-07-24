Sign up
Previous
Photo 1397
Estate flowers 4
Aloe arborescens and some pigsears, not sure what the rest is.
Sorry, time is very poor as I am hosting an 80th birthday for a friend here tonight. Will catch up tomorrow :-)
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
de-wijnlanden
Renee Salamon
ace
Delightful garden
July 24th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
July 24th, 2025
katy
ace
How lucky to have such pretty flowers even in the middle of winter. I love the composition of this one.
Happy birthday to your friend.
July 24th, 2025
Happy birthday to your friend.