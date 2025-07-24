Previous
Estate flowers 4 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1397

Estate flowers 4

Aloe arborescens and some pigsears, not sure what the rest is.

Sorry, time is very poor as I am hosting an 80th birthday for a friend here tonight. Will catch up tomorrow :-)
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
382% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Delightful garden
July 24th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
July 24th, 2025  
katy ace
How lucky to have such pretty flowers even in the middle of winter. I love the composition of this one.

Happy birthday to your friend.
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact