Estate flowers 5 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1398

Estate flowers 5

The very popular Pigsears, I think every garden here has some, including mine.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
They are so pretty!
July 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice shot.
July 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very nice.
July 25th, 2025  
