Estate flowers 7 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1400

Estate flowers 7

The last of the flowers in our street, of which there are many more.

I have my sister who is not well staying with me for a while, so I might be MIA, apologies.
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Diana

Linda Godwin
Wonderful capture of this lovely succulent blooming.
July 27th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful fall colours, see when you have time!
July 27th, 2025  
katy ace
Such a great focus on the aloes and a beautiful composition
July 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely light and colors.
July 27th, 2025  
