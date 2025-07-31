Sign up
Previous
Photo 1403
Mushrooms 3
For those who can zoom, right at the top of the stem just before the gills, is a tiny little red critter.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
3
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
10776
photos
282
followers
164
following
autumn-shrooms
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot and pov, Diana!
July 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Splendid shot, details, textures
July 31st, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Excellent pov
July 31st, 2025
