Photo 1405
Little seed eaters
spotted in the nature reserve end of May. They are quite small and very entertaining to watch as they appear in groups.
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
swee-waxbill
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
August 2nd, 2025
narayani
ace
Beautiful little bird
August 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty little bird.
August 2nd, 2025
katy
ace
Such a clear shot and so many pretty colors
August 2nd, 2025
Linda Godwin
What a gorgeous marked little bird. Sweet capture of him.
August 2nd, 2025
