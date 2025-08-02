Previous
Little seed eaters by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1405

Little seed eaters

spotted in the nature reserve end of May. They are quite small and very entertaining to watch as they appear in groups.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So beautiful
August 2nd, 2025  
narayani ace
Beautiful little bird
August 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty little bird.
August 2nd, 2025  
katy ace
Such a clear shot and so many pretty colors
August 2nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
What a gorgeous marked little bird. Sweet capture of him.
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact