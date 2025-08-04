Previous
Those eyes! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1407

Those eyes!

I love goats and there was a group on farmland on the way to the lion park. Unfortunately they all came too close to the fence and I only got head shots.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
385% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I love this closeup shot.
August 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Sweet closeup!
August 4th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super full-face capture
August 4th, 2025  
katy ace
nothing wrong with head shots at all I love this close up view!
August 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute.
August 4th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Love those sweet eyes!
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact