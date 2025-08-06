Not the most beautiful, but interesting animals

found in Eastern and Southern Africa. It is a unique animal that looks like a combination of many others. With its ox-like head, the mane of a horse and buffalo horns, with small eyes just below the ears. It might not be attractive, but does have a lot of character.



Some interesting facts: - 80% of gnu calves (up to half a million) are born within a two to three week period at the beginning of the rainy season.



These calves can stand and run within 3-7 minutes of being born!



At night, they sleep on the ground in rows. This provides the animals with security of being in a group while allowing them space to run in case of an emergency.