Not the most beautiful, but interesting animals
Not the most beautiful, but interesting animals

found in Eastern and Southern Africa. It is a unique animal that looks like a combination of many others. With its ox-like head, the mane of a horse and buffalo horns, with small eyes just below the ears. It might not be attractive, but does have a lot of character.

Some interesting facts: - 80% of gnu calves (up to half a million) are born within a two to three week period at the beginning of the rainy season.

These calves can stand and run within 3-7 minutes of being born!

At night, they sleep on the ground in rows. This provides the animals with security of being in a group while allowing them space to run in case of an emergency.
Diana

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
August 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, 🤔😀, great shot
August 6th, 2025  
Junko Y ace
Interesting composition to show them off, too!
August 6th, 2025  
